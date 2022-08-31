An aviation enthusiast takes a photo of the cockpit of a UH-1N Iroquois during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2022. During the tour, attendees were given the opportunity to view a C-130J Super Hercules, a UH-1N Iroquois and a C-12J Huron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 03:12 Photo ID: 7397553 VIRIN: 220831-F-DY012-5425 Resolution: 3865x2761 Size: 6.3 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota building relationships with local aviation enthusiasts [Image 10 of 10], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.