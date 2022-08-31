Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota building relationships with local aviation enthusiasts [Image 6 of 10]

    Yokota building relationships with local aviation enthusiasts

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An aviation enthusiast takes a photo of the cockpit of a UH-1N Iroquois during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2022. This was the second time the event was held on the base. Participants had the opportunity to see the aircraft assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing up close and interact with aircrew while gaining a better understanding of the base mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Yokota
    C-130J
    36th Airlift Squadron
    459th Airlift Squadron
    UH1-N
    C-12J

