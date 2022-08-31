An aviation enthusiast takes a photo of the cockpit of a UH-1N Iroquois during a tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2022. This was the second time the event was held on the base. Participants had the opportunity to see the aircraft assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing up close and interact with aircrew while gaining a better understanding of the base mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.01.2022 03:12 Photo ID: 7397555 VIRIN: 220831-F-DY012-5527 Resolution: 5931x4745 Size: 6.02 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota building relationships with local aviation enthusiasts [Image 10 of 10], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.