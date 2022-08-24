An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron over the Northeastern U.S. Aug. 24, 2022. The 91st ARS refueled four F-15E aircraft as part of their Agile Combat Employment capstone. In order to successfully qualify, Airmen must demonstrate skills acquired from a year’s worth of tasks and objectives within 3 days while conducting 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 11:49
|Photo ID:
|7396261
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-OH732-1118
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st ARS refuels 4FW F-15's during ACE capstone [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT