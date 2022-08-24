U.S. Air Force Major Christopher Daniels, a pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron inspects a KC-135 Stratotanker before taking off from Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine, Aug. 24, 2022. The 91st ARS sent six KC-135’s to participate in a capstone exercise as part of the Agile Combat Employment program. In order to successfully qualify, Airmen must demonstrate skills acquired from a year’s worth of tasks and objectives within 3 days while conducting 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 11:48 Photo ID: 7396258 VIRIN: 220824-F-OH732-1027 Resolution: 5773x3841 Size: 2.91 MB Location: BANGOR, ME, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 91st ARS refuels 4FW F-15's during ACE capstone [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.