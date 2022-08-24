U.S. Air Force Major Christopher Daniels, a pilot assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron inspects a KC-135 Stratotanker before taking off from Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine, Aug. 24, 2022. The 91st ARS sent six KC-135’s to participate in a capstone exercise as part of the Agile Combat Employment program. In order to successfully qualify, Airmen must demonstrate skills acquired from a year’s worth of tasks and objectives within 3 days while conducting 24-hour operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 11:48
|Photo ID:
|7396258
|VIRIN:
|220824-F-OH732-1027
|Resolution:
|5773x3841
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 91st ARS refuels 4FW F-15's during ACE capstone [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
