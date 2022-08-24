Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st ARS refuels 4FW F-15's during ACE capstone [Image 4 of 6]

    91st ARS refuels 4FW F-15's during ACE capstone

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron over the Northeastern U.S. Aug. 24, 2022. The 91st ARS refueled four F-15E aircraft as part of an Agile Combat Employment capstone exercise. In order to successfully qualify, Airmen must demonstrate skills acquired from a year’s worth of tasks and objectives within 3 days while conducting 24-hour operations.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)

