    91st ARS refuels 4FW F-15's during ACE capstone [Image 1 of 6]

    91st ARS refuels 4FW F-15's during ACE capstone

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A maintenance Airmen assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron before taking-off at Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine, Aug. 24, 2022. The 6th AMXS and the 91st ARS work alongside each other during both normal operations and exercises. Both units traveled to Bangor to complete the Agile Combat Employment program’s capstone in order to employ their experience in real world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 11:48
    Photo ID: 7396254
    VIRIN: 220824-F-OH732-1056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    This work, 91st ARS refuels 4FW F-15's during ACE capstone [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15
    ACE
    MacDill
    Readiness
    91st ARS
    Figthters

