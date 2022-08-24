A maintenance Airmen assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron before taking-off at Bangor Air National Guard Base, Maine, Aug. 24, 2022. The 6th AMXS and the 91st ARS work alongside each other during both normal operations and exercises. Both units traveled to Bangor to complete the Agile Combat Employment program’s capstone in order to employ their experience in real world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)

91st ARS refuels 4FW F-15's during ACE capstone