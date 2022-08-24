91st ARS refuels 4FW F-15's during ACE capstone

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron over the Northeastern U.S. Aug. 24, 2022. The F-15E is a dual-role fighter designed to perform air-to-air and air-to-ground missions with an array of avionics and electronics systems that give it the capability to fight at low altitude, day or night and in all weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez)

