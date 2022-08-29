Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter

U.S. Air Force Col. Roger Miller, 633d Dental Squadron deputy commander, left, assists Capt. Matthew Roach, 633d DS dental resident, with molding a faux crown on a denture model at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 29, 2022. Being the Prosthodontics Chief on base, Miller is a key specialist when it comes to the training of Advanced Education in General Dentistry residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

