U.S. Air Force Col. Roger Miller, 633d Dental Squadron deputy commander, left, assists Capt. Matthew Roach, 633d DS dental resident, with molding a faux crown on a denture model at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 29, 2022. Being the Prosthodontics Chief on base, Miller is a key specialist when it comes to the training of Advanced Education in General Dentistry residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
This work, Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter
