Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter [Image 3 of 3]

    Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Roger Miller, 633d Dental Squadron deputy commander, left, assists Capt. Matthew Roach, 633d DS dental resident, with molding a faux crown on a denture model at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 29, 2022. Being the Prosthodontics Chief on base, Miller is a key specialist when it comes to the training of Advanced Education in General Dentistry residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:42
    Photo ID: 7395958
    VIRIN: 220829-F-BD665-1019
    Resolution: 5032x3660
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter
    Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter
    Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dental residency makes JBLE smile&rsquo;s brighter

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Residency
    JBLE
    Dental Squadron
    633d MDG
    Advanced Education in General Dentistry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT