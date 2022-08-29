Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter [Image 2 of 3]

    Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Rhonda Mursuli, 633d Dental Squadron dental resident, forms a clay casing for dental impressions at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 29, 2022. Mursuli accepted a spot within the Advanced Education in General Dentistry program, a one-year-long residency for dental students to receive a training in fields such as oral surgery, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and more before being placed at their respective bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    This work, Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

