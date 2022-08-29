Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rhonda Mursuli, 633d Dental Squadron dental resident, forms a clay casing for dental impressions at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 29, 2022. Mursuli accepted a spot within the Advanced Education in General Dentistry program, a one-year-long residency for dental students to receive a training in fields such as oral surgery, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and more before being placed at their respective bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

