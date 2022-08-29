U.S. Air Force Capt. Rhonda Mursuli, 633d Dental Squadron dental resident, forms a clay casing for dental impressions at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 29, 2022. Mursuli accepted a spot within the Advanced Education in General Dentistry program, a one-year-long residency for dental students to receive a training in fields such as oral surgery, prosthodontics, orthodontics, and more before being placed at their respective bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2022 10:42
|Photo ID:
|7395957
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-BD665-1008
|Resolution:
|3350x2489
|Size:
|664.41 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter
