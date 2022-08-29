U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicole Slavoski, 633d Dental Squadron dental resident, uses a dental drill to practice removing decayed enamel on a denture mold at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 29, 2022. As a participant in the Advanced Education in General Dentistry program, Slavoski was able to further her knowledge in areas such as pediatrics, endodontics, periodontics and many more during her year stay at JBLE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter
