    Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter [Image 1 of 3]

    Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicole Slavoski, 633d Dental Squadron dental resident, uses a dental drill to practice removing decayed enamel on a denture mold at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 29, 2022. As a participant in the Advanced Education in General Dentistry program, Slavoski was able to further her knowledge in areas such as pediatrics, endodontics, periodontics and many more during her year stay at JBLE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    This work, Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Residency
    JBLE
    Dental Squadron
    633d MDG
    Advanced Education in General Dentistry

