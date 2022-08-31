Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter

Advanced Education in General Dentistry is a residency program recognized by civilian and military dentists alike for its long history of excellence. Graduates from this program have gone on to assume critical leadership roles in the Air Force Dental Corps as teachers and commanders. The application of this program in the 633d Dental Squadron on Joint Base Langley-Eustis is crucial to the success of the mission.



“We’re able to allow more resources and better services to our patients because Joint Base Langley-Eustis is such a high-tempo base,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Alisha Simmons, 633d DS, AEGD deputy director. “We can expedite our patients' readiness because we have the best technology and specialists to support the complex treatment plans that patients may need.”



AEGD residencies are highly competitive amongst dental graduates seeking the opportunity and value of the optional extra year offered by the training program. Residents not only receive intensive on-the-job training where they work to perfect their craft, but are provided the chance to establish leadership skills by mentoring Airmen who have been trained as dental technicians.



“When coming out of dental school, [participants] have an opportunity to develop their new skillset,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Einhorn, 633d DS, AEGD flight commander. “This acts as a stepping stone for them to apply into a specialty program. For example, if they enjoyed oral surgery; when they go to apply, they can confidently say that this is something they want to do because they have ample experience in that kind of training.”



The number of opportunities and training experiences that the residency provides over a year for its participants is incredible. From pediatric dentistry to orthodontics and everywhere in between, this program is as mutually beneficial to the JBLE community as it is to its participants.



Providing further training opportunities, such as the AEGD, is the key to taking better care of JBLE Airmen, Soldiers, civilians, and their family members, one smile at a time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 08.31.2022 10:42 Story ID: 428382 Location: VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dental residency makes JBLE smile’s brighter, by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.