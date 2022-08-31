CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony

Lt. Stephen Caezza, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security officer, administers the oath of office to Ens. Ezra Payton during his commissioning ceremony at CFAS Aug. 31, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

