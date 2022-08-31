CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony

The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) color guard present colors during a commissioning ceremony for Ens. Ezra Payton, assigned to CFAS security department, at CFAS Aug. 31, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

