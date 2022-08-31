CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony

Master Chief Master-at-Arms Leandro Arcega and Chief Master-at-Arms Terrence Savoy, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security department, remove Chief Master-at-Arms Ezra Payton’s collar insignia during his commissioning ceremony at CFAS Aug. 31, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
