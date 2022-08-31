CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony

Chief Master-at-Arms Ezra Payton, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) security department, presents his collar insignias to Master-at-Arms 1st Class Arlicia Litt Stallworth during his commissioning ceremony at CFAS Aug. 31, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

