Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony [Image 2 of 16]

    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), is piped aboard during a commissioning ceremony for Ens. Ezra Payton, assigned to CFAS security department, at CFAS Aug. 31, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.31.2022 03:04
    Photo ID: 7395509
    VIRIN: 220831-N-WS494-1026
    Resolution: 3279x2280
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony
    CFAS Hosts Commissioning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    ceremony
    SASEBO
    CFAS
    commissioning
    mustang

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT