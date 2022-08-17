Two autonomous tractors traverse the flight line on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 17, 2022, during an operational demonstration given by Sabanto Agriculture to members of the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron. Elevate, Scott’s innovation cell, partnered with Sabanto Agriculture in early 2021 with the goal of allowing vast sections of the nearly 2,400 acre installation to be mowed remotely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 13:54 Photo ID: 7393001 VIRIN: 220817-F-FY024-1040 Resolution: 5612x2578 Size: 2.45 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scott AFB wins innovation contest with "autonomous airfield operations" [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.