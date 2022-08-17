Cory Spaetti, Sabanto Agriculture lead engineer, briefs members of the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron during an operational demonstration of an autonomous tractor on the flight line on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 17, 2022. During the demonstration, two tractors worked in tandem to both mow a section of a field as well as pick up pieces of forgein objects and debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 13:54
|Photo ID:
|7392998
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-FY024-1014
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scott AFB wins innovation contest with "autonomous airfield operations" [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
