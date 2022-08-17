Cory Spaetti, Sabanto Agriculture lead engineer, briefs members of the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron during an operational demonstration of an autonomous tractor on the flight line on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 17, 2022. During the demonstration, two tractors worked in tandem to both mow a section of a field as well as pick up pieces of forgein objects and debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

