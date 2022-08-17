A mat designed to pick up foreign objects and debris sits affixed to an autonomous tractor in front of a pile of collected FOD on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 17, 2022. The FOD was collected as part of an operational demonstration of two autonomous tractors through a partnership between Elevate, Scott’s innovation cell, and Sabanto Agriculture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 13:54
|Photo ID:
|7393000
|VIRIN:
|220817-F-FY024-1018
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scott AFB wins innovation contest with "autonomous airfield operations" [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
