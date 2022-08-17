Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scott AFB wins innovation contest with "autonomous airfield operations" [Image 4 of 6]

    Scott AFB wins innovation contest with &quot;autonomous airfield operations&quot;

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A mat designed to pick up foreign objects and debris sits affixed to an autonomous tractor in front of a pile of collected FOD on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 17, 2022. The FOD was collected as part of an operational demonstration of two autonomous tractors through a partnership between Elevate, Scott’s innovation cell, and Sabanto Agriculture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 13:54
    Photo ID: 7393000
    VIRIN: 220817-F-FY024-1018
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    TAGS

    innovation
    Elevate
    AFIMSC
    375th CES
    autonomous operations

