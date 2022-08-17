Two autonomous parked tractors sit on the flight line on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 17, 2022, prior to an operational demonstration given by Sabanto Agriculture to members of the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 17, 2022. Both mowers were outfitted with equipment to the rear hitch for mowing a section of grass on the flight line and cleaning up forgein objects and debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)
|08.17.2022
|08.29.2022 13:54
|7392997
|220817-F-FY024-1011
|7961x5307
|2.65 MB
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|0
|0
