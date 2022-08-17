Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scott AFB wins innovation contest with "autonomous airfield operations" [Image 1 of 6]

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Two autonomous parked tractors sit on the flight line on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 17, 2022, prior to an operational demonstration given by Sabanto Agriculture to members of the 375th Civil Engineer Squadron on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 17, 2022. Both mowers were outfitted with equipment to the rear hitch for mowing a section of grass on the flight line and cleaning up forgein objects and debris. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 13:54
    Photo ID: 7392997
    VIRIN: 220817-F-FY024-1011
    Resolution: 7961x5307
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    This work, Scott AFB wins innovation contest with "autonomous airfield operations" [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    innovation
    Elevate
    AFIMSC
    375th CES
    autonomous operations

