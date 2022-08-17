Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling Raptors at night [Image 7 of 7]

    Fueling Raptors at night

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron taxi to the end of the runway at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 17, 2022. The 43d FS is tasked with training all Department of the Air Force F-22 pilots including initial training as well as experienced pilots switching to the airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling Raptors at night [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fighter jet
    ACC
    aerial refueling
    night operations
    F-22 Raptor
    Tyndall

