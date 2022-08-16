Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling Raptors at night [Image 3 of 7]

    Fueling Raptors at night

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender over the Florida Panhandle, Aug. 16. 2022. The 70th Air Refueling Squadron stationed at Travis Air Force Base, California, supported the 43d Fighter Squadron’s week-long night flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.29.2022 10:59
    Photo ID: 7392638
    VIRIN: 220816-F-WQ860-2072
    fighter jet
    ACC
    aerial refueling
    night operations
    F-22 Raptor
    Tyndall

