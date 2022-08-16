Fueling Raptors at night

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender over the Florida Panhandle, Aug. 16. 2022. The 43d Fighter Squadron flew a week a of night operations to ensure student pilots are prepared for various operations before they transfer to their next assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

