Fueling Raptors at night

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 43d Fighter Squadron takes off at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 17, 2022. The 43d FS is tasked with training all Department of the Air Force F-22 pilots including initial training as well as experienced pilots switching to the airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

