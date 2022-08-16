A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender over the Florida Panhandle, Aug. 16. 2022. The night air refueling allowed F-22 student pilots still in the basic course training at the 43d Fighter Squadron, to gain the experience before they graduate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2022 10:59
|Photo ID:
|7392636
|VIRIN:
|220816-F-WQ860-1061
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling Raptors at night [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
