Fueling Raptors at night

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender over the Florida Panhandle, Aug. 16. 2022. The night air refueling allowed F-22 student pilots still in the basic course training at the 43d Fighter Squadron, to gain the experience before they graduate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

