CFAS Hosts Inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball

Ball-goers dance during the inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 26, 2022. The Master-at-Arms Ball is an annual ceremony held to celebrate the MA rate’s birthday and celebrate its heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

