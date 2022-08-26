Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Hosts Inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball [Image 3 of 15]

    CFAS Hosts Inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    The Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo color guard present colors during the inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball at CFAS Aug. 26, 2022. The Master-at-Arms Ball is an annual ceremony held to celebrate the MA rate’s birthday and celebrate its heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    This work, CFAS Hosts Inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

