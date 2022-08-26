CFAS Hosts Inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, and Master-at-arms Seaman Jarquiavion Heard pose for a photo during the Inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball at CFAS Aug. 26, 2022. The Master-at-Arms Ball is an annual ceremony held to celebrate the MA rate’s birthday and celebrate its heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)
