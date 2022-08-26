Lt. Michael Smith, assigned to Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center Detachment Sasebo, sings the National Anthem during the inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball at CFAS Aug. 26, 2022. The Master-at-Arms Ball is an annual ceremony held to show appreciation for the MA heritage and to celebrate the MA birthday. The Master-at-Arms Ball is an annual ceremony held to celebrate the MA rate’s birthday and celebrate its heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.29.2022 02:03 Photo ID: 7392227 VIRIN: 220826-N-WS494-1058 Resolution: 4722x3148 Size: 1.15 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Hosts Inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.