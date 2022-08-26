Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Hosts Inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball [Image 7 of 15]

    CFAS Hosts Inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeremy Lynch, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), salutes the POW/MIA table during the inaugural Master-at-Arms Ball at CFAS Aug. 26, 2022. The Master-at-Arms Ball is an annual ceremony held to celebrate the MA rate’s birthday and celebrate its heritage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

