Kuwait Army doctor, Lt. Col. Hussain Al-Saraf is accompanied by Area Support Group – Kuwait Army officers as they enter the hospital at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 26, 2022. Doctor Al-Saraf along with Sgt. Majs. Mona Mubarak Alhajeri and Najah Zamel Alenezi attended the Women’s Equality Day event and later toured the 531st Hospital Center. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7391731
|VIRIN:
|220826-D-VN697-824
|Resolution:
|6970x4138
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kuwait Soldiers Visit Area Support Group – Kuwait during Women’s Equality Day Event, 2022 [Image 15 of 15], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
