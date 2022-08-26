Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kuwait Soldiers Visit Area Support Group – Kuwait during Women’s Equality Day Event, 2022 [Image 3 of 15]

    Kuwait Soldiers Visit Area Support Group – Kuwait during Women’s Equality Day Event, 2022

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Kuwait Army doctor, Lt. Col. Hussain Al-Saraf and Sgt. Majs. Mona Mubarak Alhajeri and Najah Zamel Alenezi are flanked by Area Support Group – Kuwait Soldiers following the Women’s Equality Day event at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 26, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    Kuwait female Soldiers
    Women’s Equality Day 2022

