Kuwait Soldiers Visit Area Support Group – Kuwait, during Women’s Equality Day Event, 2022

Kuwait Army doctor, Lt. Col. Hussain Al-Saraf receives a certificate of appreciation during his visit to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 26, 2022. Maj. Lakeisha T. Logan, deputy surgeon, Area Support Group – Kuwait, presented the certificate during a luncheon. Al-Saraf and two other Kuwait Army Soldiers, Sgt. Majs. Mona Mubarak Alhajeri and Najah Zamel Alenezi toured the 531st Hospital Center in the afternoon. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
