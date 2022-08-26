Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kuwait Soldiers Visit Area Support Group – Kuwait during Women’s Equality Day Event, 2022 [Image 4 of 15]

    Kuwait Soldiers Visit Area Support Group – Kuwait during Women’s Equality Day Event, 2022

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Kuwait Army doctor, Lt. Col. Hussain Al-Saraf receives a certificate of appreciation during his visit to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 26, 2022. Maj. Lakeisha T. Logan, deputy surgeon, Area Support Group – Kuwait, presented the certificate during a luncheon. Al-Saraf and two other Kuwait Army Soldiers, Sgt. Majs. Mona Mubarak Alhajeri and Najah Zamel Alenezi toured the 531st Hospital Center in the afternoon. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kuwait Soldiers Visit Area Support Group – Kuwait during Women’s Equality Day Event, 2022 [Image 15 of 15], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    Kuwait female Soldiers
    Women’s Equality Day 2022

