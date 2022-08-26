Kuwait Army doctor, Lt. Col. Hussain Al-Saraf receives a certificate of appreciation during his visit to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 26, 2022. Maj. Lakeisha T. Logan, deputy surgeon, Area Support Group – Kuwait, presented the certificate during a luncheon. Al-Saraf and two other Kuwait Army Soldiers, Sgt. Majs. Mona Mubarak Alhajeri and Najah Zamel Alenezi toured the 531st Hospital Center in the afternoon. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2022 Date Posted: 08.28.2022 08:52 Photo ID: 7391727 VIRIN: 220826-D-VN697-017 Resolution: 7095x4658 Size: 3.7 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kuwait Soldiers Visit Area Support Group – Kuwait during Women’s Equality Day Event, 2022 [Image 15 of 15], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.