Kuwait Army doctor, Sgt. Maj. Mona Mubarak Alhajeri receives a certificate of appreciation from Maj. Lakeisha T. Logan, deputy surgeon, Area Support Group – Kuwait, during her visit to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 26, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7391728
|VIRIN:
|220826-D-VN697-093
|Resolution:
|6533x4434
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kuwait Soldiers Visit Area Support Group – Kuwait during Women’s Equality Day Event, 2022 [Image 15 of 15], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT