Kuwait Army doctors, Lt. Col. Hussain Al-Saraf and Sgt. Majs. Mona Mubarak Alhajeri and Najah Zamel Alenezi (not pictured) receive a tour of the hospital at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Aug. 26, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2022 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7391737
|VIRIN:
|220826-D-VN697-214
|Resolution:
|6653x4249
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kuwait Soldiers Visit Area Support Group – Kuwait, during Women’s Equality Day Event, 2022 [Image 15 of 15], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
