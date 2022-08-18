Dark Horse Marines Honor the Fallen

U.S. Marine Corps veterans who served with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (V3/5), 1st Marine Division, construct a memorial to honor V3/5 Marines who were lost during Operation Iraqi Freedom at Camp San Mateo, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 19, 2022. Marine veterans who served with V3/5 reunited with their old squadmates to construct a memorial for their fallen brothers who were killed in action. The hike was conducted as part of a retirement for Maj. Jacob Fernandez, the outgoing assistant operations officer for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

