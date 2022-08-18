Dark Horse Marines Honor the Fallen

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aidan McMurry, a mortarman assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment (V3/5), 1st Marine Division, carries a memorial cross honoring the fallen Marines of 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment during a memorial hike at Camp San Mateo, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 19, 2022. Marine veterans who served with V3/5 reunited with their old squadmates to construct a memorial for their fallen brothers who were killed in action. The hike was conducted as part of a retirement for Maj. Jacob Fernandez, the outgoing assistant operations officer for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2022 11:16
|Photo ID:
|7391217
|VIRIN:
|220819-M-NI401-1783
|Resolution:
|5304x7952
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
