Dark Horse Marines Honor the Fallen

U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (V3/5), 1st Marine Division, and veterans who served with V3/5 prepare to conduct a memorial hike to honor their fallen Marines who were lost in Operation Iraqi Freedom at Camp San Mateo, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 19, 2022. Marine veterans who served with V3/5 reunited with their old squadmates to construct a memorial for their fallen brothers who were killed in action. The hike was conducted as part of a retirement for Maj. Jacob Fernandez, the outgoing assistant operations officer for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

