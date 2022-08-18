U.S. Marines Corps Maj. Jacob Fernandez, the outgoing assistant operations officer for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, places a dog tag representing a fallen Marine onto a memorial cross to honor 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (V3/5), 1st Marine Division Marines and Sailors who were lost during Operation Iraqi Freedom at Camp San Mateo, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 19, 2022. Marine veterans who served with V3/5 reunited with their old squadmates to construct a memorial for their fallen brothers who were killed in action. The hike was conducted as part of a retirement for Maj. Jacob Fernandez, the outgoing assistant operations officer for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.27.2022 11:16 Photo ID: 7391212 VIRIN: 220819-M-NI401-1308 Resolution: 7527x5021 Size: 4.88 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dark Horse Marines Honor the Fallen [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.