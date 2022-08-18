Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dark Horse Marines Honor the Fallen [Image 3 of 11]

    Dark Horse Marines Honor the Fallen

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps veterans who served with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (V3/5), 1st Marine Division, construct a memorial to honor V3/5 Marines who were lost during Operation Iraqi Freedom at Camp San Mateo, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, August 19, 2022. Marine veterans who served with V3/5 reunited with their old squadmates to construct a memorial for their fallen brothers who were killed in action. The hike was conducted as part of a retirement for Maj. Jacob Fernandez, the outgoing assistant operations officer for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 11:16
    Photo ID: 7391211
    VIRIN: 220819-M-NI401-1571
    Resolution: 5304x7952
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dark Horse Marines Honor the Fallen [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Marines
    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    Dark Horse
    3rd Battalion 5th Marines

