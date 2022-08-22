Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Games 2022: Wheelchair Rugby [Image 27 of 27]

    Warrior Games 2022: Wheelchair Rugby

    LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Eric Alabiso II 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brant Ireland, Captain of Team SOCOM is interviewed following Team SOCOM's win in the bronze medal match of wheelchair rugby at the DoD Warrior Games on Aug. 23, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. Team USSOCOM is comprised of thirty-three elite-level athletes from the various service components who will compete for medals in eleven different adaptive sports, from archery to wheelchair rugby at the 2022 Warrior Games from Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eric L. Alabiso II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 10:04
    Photo ID: 7391167
    VIRIN: 220822-M-HH844-0612
    Location: LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Games 2022: Wheelchair Rugby [Image 27 of 27], by GySgt Eric Alabiso II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOF
    SOCOM
    TeamSOCOM
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

