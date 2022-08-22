U.S. Army General Richard Clarke, commander, United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) presents medals to Team SOCOM winners at the DoD Warrior Games on Aug. 23, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. General Clarke is making his last visit as SOCOM commander to the DoD Warrior Games to show his support for Team SOCOM and all participants in the games before he relinquishes command on Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eric L. Alabiso II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.27.2022 10:04 Photo ID: 7391166 VIRIN: 220822-M-HH844-0501 Resolution: 4873x3163 Size: 3.03 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior Games 22: General Clarke visit [Image 27 of 27], by GySgt Eric Alabiso II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.