Warrior Games 2022: General Clarke visit

U.S. Army General Richard Clarke, commander, United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) meets with U.S. Army General Paul Funk, commander, Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) during the wheelchair rugby bronze medal match at the DoD Warrior Games on Aug. 23, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. General Clarke is making his last visit as SOCOM commander to the DoD Warrior Games to show his support for Team SOCOM and all participants in the games before he relinquishes command on Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eric L. Alabiso II)

