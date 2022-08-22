Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Games 22: General Clarke visit [Image 24 of 27]

    Warrior Games 22: General Clarke visit

    FL, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Eric Alabiso II 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    U.S. Army General Richard Clarke, commander, United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) presents medals to Team SOCOM winners at the DoD Warrior Games on Aug. 23, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. General Clarke is making his last visit as SOCOM commander to the DoD Warrior Games to show his support for Team SOCOM and all participants in the games before he relinquishes command on Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eric L. Alabiso II)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.27.2022 10:04
    Photo ID: 7391164
    VIRIN: 220822-M-HH844-0483
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: FL, US
    SOF
    TeamSOCOM
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

