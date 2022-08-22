Warrior Games 2022: Wheelchair Rugby

Team SOCOM competes in the wheelchair rugby bronze medal match against Team Army at the DoD Warrior Games on Aug. 23, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. Team USSOCOM is comprised of thirty-three elite-level athletes from the various service components who will compete for medals in eleven different adaptive sports, from archery to wheelchair rugby at the 2022 Warrior Games from Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Eric L. Alabiso II)

