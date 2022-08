MCM Live Fire Exercise

220824-N-EV253-1034 Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) sails in the Pacific Ocean during a mine countermeasure (MCM) live fire training exercise off the coast of San Clemente Island, Aug. 22, 2022. The MCM live fire is realistic, relevant training that enables our joint, multi-domain forces to integrate and rehearse a critical capability and complex skillset. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

Date Taken: 08.24.2022
Location: SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US