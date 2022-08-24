Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCM Live Fire Exercise [Image 9 of 12]

    MCM Live Fire Exercise

    SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Expeditionary Strike Group Three

    220824-N-EV253-1588 An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 deploys a Mark 65 Quickstrike mine in Pyramid Cove during a mine countermeasure (MCM) live fire training exercise off the coast of San Clemente Island, Aug. 24, 2022. The MCM live fire is realistic, relevant training that enables our joint, multi-domain forces to integrate and rehearse a critical capability and complex skillset. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 23:05
    Photo ID: 7390982
    VIRIN: 220824-N-EV253-1588
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCM Live Fire Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCM Live Fire Exercise
    MCM Live Fire Exercise
    MCM Live Fire Exercise
    MCM Live Fire Exercise
    MCM Live Fire Exercise
    MCM Live Fire Exercise
    MCM Live Fire Exercise
    MCM Live Fire Exercise
    MCM Live Fire Exercise
    MCM Live Fire Exercise
    MCM Live Fire Exercise
    MCM Live Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Clemente Island
    VFA 192
    MCM
    Mine Countermeasure
    HSC-21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT