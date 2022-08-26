Mine Countermeasures Group 3 Leads Joint MCM Live Fire Exercise

A joint team of U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard forces conducted a multi-domain, live maritime minelaying and mine countermeasures exercise off the coast of San Clemente Island, Aug. 22-26.



Mine Countermeasures Group (MCMGRU) 3, commanded by Capt. Ryan Ventresca, conducted the exercise, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 Commanding Officer, Cmdr. James Higgins, led the exercise from a command post on San Clemente Island as the on-scene commander. Efforts were supported by Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22) and the crew of USS Savannah (LCS 28).



“The MCM Live Fire provided our teams with realistic, relevant training,” said Ventresca. “Our joint, multi-domain forces integrated to rehearse a critical capability and complex skillset.”



To begin each day, F/A 18E Super Hornet aircraft from U.S. Navy strike fighter squadrons 113 and 192 or B-1B Lancer aircraft from U.S. Air Force 28th Bomb Wing aerially laid mines within environmental mitigation zones off the coast of San Clemente Island.



An EODMU 11 Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (ExMCM) Company utilized unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) to perform mine detection and classification. Their efforts allowed helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 to lower and remotely operate an Aircraft Mine Neutralization System (AMNS) to reacquire, identify, and neutralize the live mine. The ExMCM Company then conducted battle damage assessment and countermining operations with their remotely operated vehicles.



The training exercise was a progression from the MCM Live Fire rehearsal conducted in July 2020.



“I am incredibly proud of the team efforts this week,” said Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3. “They conducted every part deliberately, safely, and effectively. This type of training is necessary for continued effective military operations and lethality against future challenges.”



Throughout the five-day exercise, the Naval Submarine Research Laboratory and Mine Warfare Readiness and Effectiveness Measuring program collected data from the target area to inform future Environmental Impact Statements, Letters of Authorization, and Endangered Species Acts.



Participating units ensured the safety and success of the evolution through a complex operational risk management plan and an aerial and surface observation of 1,000-yards or greater that accounted for underwater movement and blast impacts. On-station U.S. Coast Guard Marine Protector-class patrol boat USCGC Haddock (WPB-87347) enforced the safe maritime mitigation zones throughout the duration of the exercise. Participating forces conducted marine mammal and sea turtle sighting procedures and maintained lookout watch standers to report all sightings of marine mammals prior to, during, and after completion of each evolution.



The MCM Live Fire provided realistic, relevant training necessary to continue effective military operations and lethality against future challenges. The Navy will continue to conduct joint operations to strengthen intellectual and personnel connections and build stronger teams across the force.



ESG 3 comprises four amphibious squadrons, 11 amphibious warships, and eight naval support elements including approximately 15,000 active-duty and reserve Sailors and Marines. As Deputy Commander for Amphibious and Littoral Warfare, U.S. 3rd Fleet, Commander, ESG 3 also oversees the 14 littoral combat ships under Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1 and MCMGRU 3. ESG 3 is postured in support of U.S. 3rd Fleet as a globally responsive and scalable naval command element, capable of generating, deploying, and employing naval forces and formations for crisis and contingency response, forward presence, and major combat operations focusing on amphibious operations, humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) and support to defense civil authorities (DSCA), and expeditionary logistics.



For more news from Expeditionary Strike Group 3, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/esg3/.

