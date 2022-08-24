220824-N-EV253-1581 An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 deploys a Mark 65 Quickstrike mine in Pyramid Cove during a mine countermeasure (MCM) live fire training exercise off the coast of San Clemente Island, Aug. 24, 2022. The MCM live fire is realistic, relevant training that enables our joint, multi-domain forces to integrate and rehearse a critical capability and complex skillset. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2022 Date Posted: 08.26.2022 23:05 Photo ID: 7390981 VIRIN: 220824-N-EV253-1581 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.62 MB Location: SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCM Live Fire Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.