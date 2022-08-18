Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Malmstrom renovates security forces training area [Image 7 of 8]

    Malmstrom renovates security forces training area

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Heather Heiney 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 341st Missile Security Operations Squadron tactical response force practice clearing a building during training Aug. 18, 2022, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. The renovations allow defenders a place to train without disrupting the active mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heather Heiney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 10:23
    Photo ID: 7389502
    VIRIN: 220818-F-VZ090-1019
    Resolution: 5705x3796
    Size: 13.48 MB
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Malmstrom renovates security forces training area [Image 8 of 8], by Heather Heiney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Malmstrom renovates security forces training area
    Malmstrom renovates security forces training area
    Malmstrom renovates security forces training area
    Malmstrom renovates security forces training area
    Malmstrom renovates security forces training area
    Malmstrom renovates security forces training area
    Malmstrom renovates security forces training area
    Malmstrom renovates security forces training area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT